Man charged after Kings Meadows attempted armed robbery

By Staff Reporters
October 12 2023 - 5:36pm
The incident occurred about 4pm on October 3. File picture
A 42-year-old Ravenswood man has been charged following an attempted armed robbery in Kings Meadows.

