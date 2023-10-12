Man charged after Kings Meadows attempted armed robbery

A 42-year-old Ravenswood man has been charged following an attempted armed robbery in Kings Meadows.
About 4pm on October 3, the man is alleged to have threatened a male member of the public with a hammer, demanding money and his phone.
He then fled the scene.
"The person was not injured during the attempted robbery but was shaken by the experience," a Tasmania Police statement read.
"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the man."
The man is scheduled to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 22.
