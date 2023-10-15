A respected Tasmanian conservationist is being remembered for her role in helping establish the Tasman National Park.
A memorial was held in Tasmania's south earlier this month for Shirley Storey, who died on September 7, aged 87.
Former Green Senator Bob Brown said Mrs Storey and her husband Peter, who died in 2006, had been pivotal in several key conservation campaigns.
"Shir and Pete Storey are overlooked heroes of both the Tasman National Park and the saving of the Franklin River," Mr Brown said.
"They hold a special place in the hearts of the modern movement to protect Tasmania's wilderness beauty."
The Storey family lived in Triabunna and later moved to Koonya, where they campaigned for the protection of what is now the Tasman National Park.
In 1996 Mr and Mrs Storey published 'Tasman Tracks', a guide to walking tracks in the area.
Mr and Mrs Storey are survived by son David, daughter-in-law Kathryn, and grandchildren Tom, Ben, Lara and Emma.
