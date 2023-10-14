The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Talbot Road Lookout - white elephant or best views in the city?

By Marion Sargent
October 14 2023 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Talbot Road lookout as seen today, and inset, being built in the 1935. File pictures
The Talbot Road lookout as seen today, and inset, being built in the 1935. File pictures

In August 1934, the Launceston Council decided to erect a lookout tower in Talbot Road, South Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.