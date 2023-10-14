Talbot Road Lookout - white elephant or best views in the city?

In August 1934, the Launceston Council decided to erect a lookout tower in Talbot Road, South Launceston.
Alderman Frank Boatwright moved the motion stating, "This is one of the finest views in the city" while Alderman Frank Warland Browne seconded the proposal saying, "It will be a very fine thing for the city."
All the Aldermen agreed and accepted the motion that a 15-foot-high lookout be erected in concrete at an estimated cost of £82.
It was expected to be a great attraction for tourists and locals alike and increase the revenue from trams, although the High Street tram didn't go that far up the hill.
The Northern Tasmanian Tourist Association, the Northern Tasmanian Town Planning Association, and the Fifty Thousand League all congratulated the council on the initiative.
Men working for the dole cleared gorse from the site and construction of the tower was well underway in early January 1935.
It was completed two months later and opened to the public, providing a magnificent panorama of Launceston and the Tamar Valley.
The Council intended to place a direction plate pointing out landmarks around the city and, to relieve the bare appearance of the tower, beautify the grounds with flower gardens and lambertiana trees.
The latter, commonly known as sugar pine, is a massive pine tree from North America - and if grown successfully would soon have blocked the view!
People flocked to the lookout, testified to by mayor Eric von Bibra who had been watching the tower through his field glasses from his home in Hill Street.
Not everyone was happy though.
One letter to the editor wondered if the mayor could see the white elephant on the gorse-covered hill.
Some complained about access - the lack of trams, the steep gravel footpath, and the unsealed road leading to the highest point of Talbot Road.
And another letter writer believed the lookout should have been at least 30 feet high.
The Council had considered that option, but it was deemed too expensive.
The tower ended up costing £148.
It proved useful, not only for entertaining tourists but also providing a vantage point for the Civil Defence Legion during WWII when they conducted black-out tests in 1941.
In July they could see nothing but fog from the top of the lookout, but in October they spotted torches in Wellington Street and a few ineffectively screened windows.
The tower and surrounds were given a facelift in 1954, with pigface planted in a nature strip, and an area adjoining the reserve cleared for use as a children's playground.
In 1974, the Launceston South Lions Club presented a new directional plate that was installed on the top of the lookout pointing out key features in and around the city.
Today, the view is largely obscured by native trees, but an attractive aspect can still be seen towards the north-east.
