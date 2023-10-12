The Examiner
The Royal Launceston Show Youth Arts Awards announces winners

By Declan Durrant
October 12 2023 - 5:30pm
Youth Art Awards organiser Angela Munro at the first Youth Art Awards for the Launceston Royal show. Picture by Craig George
Youth Art Awards organiser Angela Munro at the first Youth Art Awards for the Launceston Royal show. Picture by Craig George

Looking at the inaugural Youth Art Awards exhibition at this year's Royal Launceston Show, Angela Munro remarked that, "You never know, the next Glover winner could be here".

