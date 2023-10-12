Looking at the inaugural Youth Art Awards exhibition at this year's Royal Launceston Show, Angela Munro remarked that, "You never know, the next Glover winner could be here".
Close to 230 pint-sized painters and photographers - all under the age of 14 - from as far as Ulverstone and Westbury entered their work into the new competition, which was organised to "unearth the next generation" of Tassie's artistic talent.
Judged by artists Sanda Henderson and Christine Davson-Galle, the first-ever Youth Art Awards invited young artists to enter their works into any of the 11 categories, depending on their age and chosen medium.
In its first year, its seen astounding quality and entry numbers, many sent through from schools and individuals, which indicate a bright future for the show, according to Ms Munro, one of the Awards' organisers.
"We've started these awards because we wanted to contemporize youth art at the show and I think we've achieved that," Ms Munro said.
"This has already become a great place for these artists to kind of test their skills, learn, make mistakes, see what their peers are doing."
The exhibition works range in subject - from figurative and abstract landscapes to portraiture and wildlife - and in mediums.
Inaugural winning artists at the exhibition include young Primary School photographers like Zoe Lane, primary school aged painter Cacia Charles and eight-year-old Reuben Fenton, and Lily Reynolds.
Lydia Paech, Nevaeh Carr, Jack Duncan and Georgia Harmey rounded out the final winners from the sections, while Hangar Awards went to Elizabeth Moore for Midsummer Heat, and Camila Gomez Pena for The Tree.
Reynolds, 14, claimed the exhibitions under 18 win with her hyper realistic charcoal drawing Uncle Ian, while Charles grabbed first place with her incredible self portrait, Eight is Great - a work which would not look amiss at Sawtooth ARI.
The promising artist award went to Asha George for her realistic rendering Cat, and overall school awards headed to Exeter Primary and Launceston Grammar for their sheer number of entrants.
The competition was sponsored by a number of local politicians, Launceston Art Centre, Petrarch's Bookshop, and most notably the WD Booth Charitable Trust.
The Royal Launceston Show Youth Arts Awards exhibition is on show at the Royal Launceston Show until Saturday, October 14.
