A long-running case in which a well-known north eastern Tasmanian property was part of $17.3 million worth of property seized by the Australian Federal Police in 2019 has been settled for $1 million.
The AFP seized the 1400-hectare property at 1251 Musselroe Road and 751 Musselroe Rd under Operation Gethen, an investigation of Chinese nationals allegedly laundering the proceeds of crime.
"Operation Gethen followed a 2017 request from the Chinese Ministry of Public Security for AFP assistance to identify two Chinese nationals suspected of laundering the proceeds of crime in Australia," the AFP said in 2019.
"Chinese authorities believe the money was raised in China through real estate and bank fraud."
The settlement came on the eve of a confiscation application in the County Court of Victoria in the case AFP v Qian.
The Musselroe properties were bought in 2013 by Melbourne Resort Development (later Resort Development Tasmania), whose director was Grace Sun, also known as Ying Ma. A previous company director was Hui Qian, also known as Aaron Li.
Orders made by Judge Arushan Pillay in the CCV say that the two parties had settled the proceedings on a no-admissions basis.
It required that Resort Development Tasmania and its director, Hui Qian, forfeit to the Commonwealth $1 million of the proceeds from a June 2022 $5 million sale of 1251 Musselroe Rd.
RDT sold the property to DCF Musselroe Bay Development Pty Ltd, a company owned by a Chinese-born businessman, Calvin Huang.
In June 2022, the 434-hectare property at 751 Musselroe Rd was leased by RDT for nine years to DCF Musselroe Bay Development Pty Ltd.
"The remaining restrained assets [including the 434 ha at lot 8 1251 Musselroe Rd] be excluded from forfeiture, all other extant applications be dismissed, and that there be no order as to costs," Judge Pillay ordered.
The order was made under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
Other property seized in 2019, including a home occupied by Mr Qian at 19 Victoria Crescent Mont Albert in Melbourne, was excluded from the settlement.
Exempt property also included three units in a block at Box Hill, a property at Olinda in Victoria, an office in Mitcham and a unit in Blackburn.
An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said:"The matter was resolved out of court. No further comment can be provided as details of settlement discussions are Without Prejudice between the parties."
"There are no current related criminal charges. The AFP is otherwise unable to comment on the status or otherwise of its investigations."
The settlement brings an end to a saga going back ten years when the Musselroe Road properties were purchased by Melbourne Resort Development (MRD), later known as RDT for $5.4 million.
Soon after the purchase, MRD won Dorset Council approval for a $185 million tourism and golf development.
Dorset Council director of Community and Development Rohan Willis told the Examiner recently that the tourism planning approval applies to 1251 Musselroe Rd and the next-door title at 751 Musselroe Rd.
The court outcome coincides with the property being placed on the market for expressions of interest by Knight Frank.
Agents say: "This remarkable location presents an expansive canvas for agri-tourism and grazing ventures."
"This property boasts a sprawling 900 hectares of fertile arable land. A history of successful leasing for breeding cattle highlights the property's potential as a grazing haven.
"Diversification beckons with an existing planning permit in place for an agri-tourism marvel. Imagine crafting an 18-hole golf course that seamlessly integrates with the enchanting surroundings."
Expressions of interest closed on September 12.
In November 2022, the Dorset Council proposed that 751 Musselroe Rd be sold because $43,597 of rates were outstanding.
The council received a valuation of $1-$1.5 million for the property, but early this year, the rates bill was paid, and the council took no further action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.