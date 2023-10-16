The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East Tasmanian property a key part of $17.3 million seizure

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A homestead on the Icena property in Musselroe Rd
A homestead on the Icena property in Musselroe Rd

A long-running case in which a well-known north eastern Tasmanian property was part of $17.3 million worth of property seized by the Australian Federal Police in 2019 has been settled for $1 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.