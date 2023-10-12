Labor has challenged the government's mantra that Tasmanians enjoy among the cheapest power bills in the country.
A recent report by the Australian Energy Regulator suggests instead that Tasmanians pay the highest power bills as a proportion of income, Labor Pembroke MLC Luke Edmund has said.
The report, released on October 5, stated that power bills in Tasmania in the 2021-2022 financial year totalled just under 3 per cent of average income on the island.
That compared to power bills on the mainland, which averaged between 1 per cent and 2 per cent of average salaries, according to the report.
The report also revealed that, as of March this year, the number of Tasmanians facing energy debt had jumped 21 per cent since June 2022. The average debt owed as of March this year had grown 13 per cent, to about $1100.
"Our energy is the least affordable, our bills are the highest, and really concerningly, a lot of Tasmanian households are now carrying energy debt," he said.
The government failed in its 2018 promise to cap power price increases, Mr Edmund said.
"If they actually had put that policy in place, we would not now be having these adverse findings from the Energy Regulator."
New energy minister Nick Duigan said Labor either didn't understand the AER report or was choosing to mislead Tasmanians.
"The opposition is doing nothing more than cherry-picking content to misrepresent the state's energy standing to lazily promote their discredited power price cap proposal."
"The reality is the Rockliff Liberal Government is delivering on its plan to double our renewable energy by 2040 and ensure the state continues to have the lowest power prices in the nation."
Last week, Mr Duigan criticised Labor's plan for a price cap.
"Labor's thought bubble price cap proposal would drive-up power prices, send energy retailers to the wall, cost jobs, and threaten Tasmania's energy security," he said.
The Liberal government's 2018 policy of capping power prices was also different from the policy that Labor is now offering, Mr Duigan said.
"Labor's proposed price cap bears no resemblance to the government's previous policy which retained the ability to cap wholesale - not retail - prices in circumstances of extreme volatility."
