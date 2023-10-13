Almost $1 million in federal funding will go towards the University of Tasmania to research best approaches to supporting the mental health of children with language difficulties.
Up to four children in every classroom experience significant difficulty with oral and/or written language, putting them at a higher risk of developing mental health problems.
UTAS speech pathologist lecturer Sam Calder will join researchers from across the country in the study, and said they would work with young people in Tasmania and other states transitioning from primary to secondary school.
"We know this is a stressful time for children with language difficulties, in particular, due to the increased amount of curricula and socialisation, and all those things that come with being a teenager," Dr Calder said.
He said recent research found the prevalence of developmental language disorders were an estimated 6.4 per cent in Australia.
We know in Tasmania in particular, there are increased rates of illiteracy, which is often linked to language difficulties," Dr Calder said.
"Certainly, with my work in schools and community clinicians so far, the pattern that we tend to see is that there's an over representation of language difficulties in the classrooms in Tasmania."
According to Dr Calder, the links between language difficulties and poor mental health outcomes was like a "chicken or the egg" scenario.
There's pretty robust literature that says there's a clear link between children with language difficulties being at risk of mental health challenges," Dr Calder said.
"But we don't necessarily know why language difficulties are associated with poor mental health outcomes."
He said from a hypothetical standpoint, it could be assumed mental health difficulties were thought to be caused by language difficulties.
"If a child can't express themselves verbally, they may express themselves behaviourally, which might get them into trouble at school, or effect self esteem," he said.
"If that bridge to relationships with families and friends can't be built, that support network may not be as rich as it could be.
"It's clear that we need to think about how to provide targeted individual support as early as possible."
He said he was excited to get started with the research.
"It's a multi state project, we've got people from all across the country involved," Dr Calder said.
"We're really thankful to be working on the ground with children and young people in Tasmania, as well as with industry partners to figure out how best to support these kids."
