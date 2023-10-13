The Examiner
UTAS study investigating link between language and youth mental health

October 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Recent research found the prevalence of developmental language disorders were an estimated 6.4 per cent in Australia
Almost $1 million in federal funding will go towards the University of Tasmania to research best approaches to supporting the mental health of children with language difficulties.

