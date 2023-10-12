Thousands flocked to Quercus Park for their fill of corn-dogs, carnival rides and Clydesdale-drawn carts for this year's Launceston Royal Show.
Not deterred by the odd shower, patrons donned their raincoats to take part in the first day of the event's 150th anniversary on October 12..
More entries into pastoral judging competitions than ever, a new youth arts competition and the Deloraine Big Band were some of the entertainment draws for patrons, according to Brian Bennett, the Royal Launceston Show's chief executive officer.
"There's no doubt that this year's show is worth a visit," Mr Bennett said.
"We've got the best animal nursery we've had in years, 120 different types of showbag, wood cutting competitions, fleece judging. There's really not much that we don't have this year."
The three-day event is has filled out much of Quercus Park with hot cinnamon donut and food stalls, laser tag, dodgems and carnival rides like the house of horrors.
Other favourites, like the National Young Judges And Paraders Competition - where young sheep, cattle and poultry and their handlers compete - returned alongside chartered helicopter rides, haystack mazes and petting sheds.
The Show also tallied an increased interest in its cottage industry sections - craft, needlework and cookery displays - receiving more than 800 entries.
The first day's patrons were drawn from across the state, including as far as Hobart and Burnie, and some had travelled from interstate for agricultural competitions.
Earlier this week, the Show reported its expectation of attendees numbers returning to pre-COVID-19 levels this year, but Mr Bennett said rain had put somewhat of a damper on the goal.
However, if crowds turn up in strength on the Friday and Saturday, those numbers could turn in the Show's favour.
"We can't do much about the weather so we'll look to catch up in the next two days," he said.
"I'm not worried about it; this year is too good to miss."
The Launceston Royal Show runs from Thursday, October 12, to Saturday, October 14, at Quercus Park, Carrick.
Tickets can be found online through the Launceston show website.
