Riverside got the better of Westbury in their Greater Northern Cup round one match at Windsor Park.
The victors posted 5-209 before limiting the Shamrocks to 107.
The Blues' Aidan O'Connor made 16 runs and later took 4-19 in a top performance.
The fast bowler snared three of the first four pegs to have the Shamrocks all at sea at 4-8.
Riverside opener Ramesh Sundra made a patient 42, first-drop Cooper Anthes added 24 and coach Patty Mackrell went bang with 64 from just 44 balls.
The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler captured these snaps.
