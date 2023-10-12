A former prize winning dairy farmer who stole $349,000 worth of client's cattle because his business was losing money was sentenced to a 15 month home detention order.
Peter Whynn Jones, 51, pleaded guilty to stealing 255 cattle between May 2019 and January 2020.
The court heard that Mr Jones was a director of Jones97 Dairy Contracting Pty Ltd which had leased cattle from three entities Wright's Construction, Moo and You Pty Ltd and Stephen Saltmarsh.
Jones, who arrived in Tasmania in 2012 from the United Kingdom, agisted the cattle on farms at Glengarry and at Sidmouth.
When he began losing money Jones sold 32 cows belonging to Wright contracting, 203 cows belonging to Moo and You and 20 belonging to Mr Saltmarsh to the JB Swift abattoir at Longford and some to Greenham Tasmania at Smithton.
Justice Robert Pearce said the cattle had a value as dairy cattle of $349,00 but had been sold for slaughter for $189,000.
"You became depressed and abused alcohol. Motivated by pride, desperation and a misguided wish to attempt to recover your losses you attempted to continue the business. However you resorted to dishonesty," Justice Pearce said.
He said Jones was remorseful.
"I think that your dishonesty is likely to have been the result of the desperate personal and financial circumstances you found yourself in and is unlikely to be repeated," he said.
"You have suffered personal financial ruin and shame."
Justice Pearce said dishonesty on the scale displayed by Jones would usually attract a sentence of actual imprisonment to reflect the considerable financial harm he had inflicted on the owners of the stolen cattle.
Other considerations were the need for punishment and to deter others from resorting to dishonesty to overcome financial failure.
"However I have decided against immediate actual imprisonment in this case for a number of reasons," he said.
He said Jones would have lost recently acquired employment and his home if he had been sent to prison and lost any capacity to repay the loss.
"A home detention order will have a punitive effect in that it will impose a significant restriction on your liberty for a considerable period," he said.
"My principal concern was that, given your current personal and employment circumstances, that the order will have a sufficient punitive effect.
"A sentence of imprisonment will have no rehabilitative function and will almost certainly have the opposite effect."
Under a home detention order an offender must wear an electronic bracelet and stay at the home detention premises unless granted permission to leave for an approved purpose and stay within 50 metres between 10pm and 6pm.
