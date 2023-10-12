Tasmanian Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam has said politicians cannot be trusted to get the Voice to Parliament right, and on that basis, people should reject the proposal at this Saturday's referendum.
He and fellow Liberal senator Claire Chandler were working the doors on Thursday in the dying days of the 'no' campaign to persuade Tasmanian voters to vote against the Voice as it lacked detail, and if enshrined in the Constitution, would be a fixture in parliament for good.
Senator Chandler said the federal Labor government had failed to articulate how the Voice to Parliament would operate, how members would be elected and what its powers would be.
"Indeed, all they have been doing for the last few months is try to guilt Australians into voting for this Voice on the basis of that if you don't do so then you must be fundamentally racist," she said.
Senator Duniam said the Voice carried too much risk to be written into the Constitution.
"To trust politicians to get it right after the referendum has been successful and ensure that parliamentarians do their job and just enact this Voice, there is just too much of a risk," he said.
Senator Duniam said the Voice to Parliament was too much of a divisive instrument to be written into the Australian Constitution.
"We don't think we should be inserting a divisive proposal like this into the Constitution, which confers rights and privileges on one group of people based on their ethnic or racial background over and above other groups of people," he said.
The senators were signatories to a document that has been mailed to Tasmanian households recently and condemned by leading Tasmanian legal experts, including former governor Kate Warner and former chief law officers, for its inaccuracies.
