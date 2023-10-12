A Tasmanian community group has requested the state government allow the display of the colours of the Palestinian flag on the Tasman Bridge, in recognition of the deaths of civilians in Gaza since the weekend.
A surprise attack on Saturday by thousands of fighters of Islamist terrorist group Hamas has continued in southern Israel this week, so far killing over 1200 Israelis according to Israeli authorities.
Bombings in Gaza in response by the Israeli military has so far resulted in over 1100 Palestinian civilian deaths, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson on Tuesday said the Tasman Bridge in Hobart would be lit up blue for three nights in recognition of the Israeli deaths.
He said the government "strongly condemned" the actions of Hamas.
Friends of Palestine Tasmania president Peta Fitzgibbon said it was "right" for the government to allow the blue display on the bridge and to condemn Hamas' actions.
But she said the government should now take a "balanced" approach and also recognise civilian deaths resulting from Israeli bombings in Gaza.
"The horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians is certainly not acceptable and is a war crime," she said.
She said Friends of Palestine had not condemned Hamas' actions on its social media pages due to the lack of resources to manage the pages.
"But what we do is call for balance - innocent civilians are also being killed in Gaza.
"We want the Tasmanian community to understand that this is not a one-sided catastrophe, it's a catastrophe that's been unfolding in Gaza for 16 years."
She said Israel's decision to cut off supplies of food, electricity and water in Gaza - a strip of land about the size of Bruny Island - was a "crime against humanity".
She confirmed that Friends of Palestine has requested the Department of State Growth display the Palestinian flag colours on the Tasman Bridge.
But Launceston Rabbi Yochanan Gordon said the "barbaric" attacks by Hamas were "seeking nothing but to torture and kill Jewish men, women and children", and that the current bombardment of Gaza by Israel was "solely Hamas' responsibility".
"By putting up Palestinian colours now, the Tasmanian Government will be equating the rape and butchery and kidnapping of women and children to Israel's response of destroying Hamas' infrastructure in order to protect their citizens," he said.
"Sadly innocent civilians are casualties due to Hamas' having a total disregard for human life."
Hamas won the biggest share of the vote in the 2006 election in the Palestinian Territories, which includes the West Bank and Gaza.
There has not been a democratic election in Gaza since Hamas took power.
It is listed as a terrorist organisation by most Western nations, including Australia, and its policies reject the right of existence of the state of Israel.
Tasmanian Senator Claire Chandler, who chairs the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade References Committee, said the crimes of Hamas were "pure evil".
"The Tasman Bridge was appropriately lit up in support of the innocent children, women and men brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists.
"I fully supported it and I'm sure the vast majority of Tasmanians did too.
She said there was no justification or excuse for Hamas' actions.
"There is no 'both sides' to the terrorist massacre committed by Hamas on the innocent civilians of Israel."
The state government has confirmed it will not grant the request.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.