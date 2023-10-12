The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Balanced' view on conflict needed: Friends of Palestine Tas

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends of Palestine Tasmania president Peta Fitzgibbon and FoPT legal advisor Greg Barnes SC. Picture by Ben Seeder
Friends of Palestine Tasmania president Peta Fitzgibbon and FoPT legal advisor Greg Barnes SC. Picture by Ben Seeder

A Tasmanian community group has requested the state government allow the display of the colours of the Palestinian flag on the Tasman Bridge, in recognition of the deaths of civilians in Gaza since the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.