If the Mac Point stadium was now up and running be assured Taylor Swift wouldn't give us even a glance.
The stadium will provide seating for 30,000 when the playing surface can be included in seating, but her concerts are virtually sold out in Melbourne and Sydney.
The stadium is just too small.
Even if the Swift example is unfair, you can bet a concert or event promoter worth their salt would consider bypassing Tassie with a major event.
Yet, the business case boasts 44 such events a year, attracting 123,500 visits from interstate and overseas.
I want to be a believer in the stadium and AFL team but it's a hard grind.
Despite up to $130 million earmarked for UTAS stadium in state money and matching federal funds, I still think the Invermay ground will wither over time.
The expectation is seven games a year at the Hobart stadium and four at UTAS, but just how long will that last?
Blundstone Arena, UTAS and Mac Point can accommodate around 22,000 to 23,000 each.
There is little scope for growth without a huge influx in funding.
Hobart will be pampered.
A billion dollar plus stadium, $50 million to establish the new team and ongoing (taxpayer) funding of $12 million a year.
A $50 million state of the art high performance facility has to be built within five kilometres of the stadium, likely to be at the Domain Athletics Centre.
As well, a further $10 million splurged on a headquarters for the new club.
Where? Hobart.
The AFL will kick in $345 million over 10 years to subsidise the new AFL team, plus new football ovals and football academies in Hobart, Launceston and Penguin.
Penguin?
How they can justify a stack of new footy ovals is a mystery.
Who would use them?
The new stadium roof could well rule out Test matches and one-day cricket games.
As well the stadium will never be big enough to host footy finals or sporting world cup matches.
It really begs the question, how come we are paying what will likely be more than $1 billion for a stadium that will never host large concerts nor peak sporting fixtures because this monstrosity on our prime real estate waterfront is not big enough.
And why, are we devoting the gold-plated primary piece of real estate in the capital city on housing and a footy oval?
I would have thought that this showcase would have been more suitable for something akin to MONA.
Instead, this giant stadium, with not enough seats, will dwarf the Cenotaph and everything else around it, like a giant carbuncle.
It will be as tasteless as the clumsy Soldiers Walk linking the Cenotaph to the Domain and rarely used, alongside the eyesore Grand Chancellor Hotel, the ugly hotel at Zero Davey and that ridiculous kettle drum that is the home for the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra.
They have no idea.
I understand how Tasmania has the highest percentage of football fans of any state, about 79 per cent.
But I think they are being sold short.
I think that over time Launceston's once prestigious place as the home of footy in the state will be diminished and the injection of funds from the two governments is just a sop to the North.
If the money for UTAS is going to add new stands and dramatically increase capacity then fine, but who is going to come, who won't go to Hobart instead?
I understand that the capital city is the natural priority, but the stadium is being built to underperform.
It is an incredibly costly investment in mediocrity.
If the state government can balance the stadium and costs with exemplary funding for health and housing, plus cost-of-living relief for battlers then the government may win the politics of this issue or at least neutralise the stadium as an election liability.
But without some high-profile AFL draft recruits I can't see our Tassie team making the finals within 10 to 15 years.
The business case boasts $2.2 billion in economic activity over 25 years, but by golly we're sinking a truck load of money into this venture, for a dividend some time off into the distant future.
I suppose I still support the venture, and certainly the team, but you've got to take a deep breath and hold it in forever before the stadium starts paying for itself.
I have attempted to pick holes in the detail, but ultimately the venture will mean a huge investment in Tasmanian sport and culture.
The AFL will underwrite scores of football ovals and assist in establishing football academies.
This won't establish a match-ready Tasmanian AFL team overnight, but it will be worthwhile seed funding for the long term.
It's a lot of money to establish a national team, but when almost 80 per cent of the population are footy mad you have to ask, why would we not do this?
