Back on field: Cricket North women's round one preview

South Launceston will be without one of their best this Cricket North women's season but have a quality player returning from long-term injury in round one on Saturday.
Knights co-coach Belinda Wegman confirmed Narine Maurangi would likely miss the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury while Caitlyn Webster returns from an ACL.
Both injuries were football related.
Wegman said it would be great to have Webster back full-time.
"Everything is going well with her knee and hopefully it keeps healing and she can get back into cricket for the full season," she said.
Wegman anticipates Maurangi, an all-rounder who bowls spin, will miss the whole summer.
"She's got to have an op so hopefully we'll get her back next season," she said.
South take on Launceston in their season-opener at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
Wegman said the Knights would continue to focus on nurturing their teenage talent including Maisie Miller, 11, Lexi Moir, 12, and Emma Barnes, 14.
"Their abilities are very good, the three of them, so I'm looking forward to them mixing in with the senior group again," she said.
Launceston captain Lynn Hendley said it would be good for her young players to face the reigning premiers first up.
Noting the Knights would also have young players in action, she said it would be important for her group to be consistent with their bowling, batting and running between the wickets.
Meanwhile, Riverside coach Sophie Parkin said the Blues were looking to enjoy their round one encounter against Westbury at NTCA no. 2.
"It's been a bit of a long pre-season, we were meant to start last week so it got pushed back another week," she said.
"All the girls have been really excited to get started.
"We've been working really hard on some game scenarios so finally getting to put them into practice will be really nice."
In a bit of buzz for the competition, Riverside will have an English import this season.
Parkin said Georgia Munro from Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club would be joining the Blues in January.
The coach said Munro, 18, was an all-rounder that would complement the Blues' bowling attack and likely bat in the middle order.
"It wasn't necessarily about getting her over here just performance-wise, it was more about having that extra number and giving her travel experience and playing cricket over here," Parkin said.
"And developing relationships with some of the girls that want to go over there (to England)."
Parkin added Munro, a promising player, was involved in junior academies in England.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Tayla Martin is returning to the club after playing in the TCL.
Parkin feels she will have an important role in the middle order.
New Westbury coach Aiden Bennett said the Shamrocks had a few unavailable for round one.
"It will certainly put us on the backfoot but I know our girls will go out there to compete hard," he said.
"The first game is always one to dust off the cobwebs and see where the competition is at.
"Sophie Parkin is a fantastic player and coach so Riverside will certainly be strong again but hey cricket is a funny game and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
