The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Back on field: Cricket North women's round one preview

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Caitlyn Webster will return from a long-term injury on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
South Launceston's Caitlyn Webster will return from a long-term injury on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

South Launceston will be without one of their best this Cricket North women's season but have a quality player returning from long-term injury in round one on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.