Ivory & Deene is being rewarded for reimagined their packaging to be kinder to the environment.
The online luxury product retailer has been announced as a Tasmania finalist for the Telstra Best of Business Awards for promoting sustainability.
Ivory & Deene marketing director Tom Hodgman knows the business well, with his parent's Ruby and Peter the founders, and has been pursuing more sustainable packaging alongside his wife and general manager Jessie.
He said e-commerce was usually heavily reliant on plastic, and that they wanted to move away from the established, unsustainable industry pillars.
"We've tried to reimagine some of those things," Mr Hodgman said.
He said that included working with manufacturers to stop using unsustainable means of packaging, transitioning from plastics to paper and product research.
"We've eliminated bubble wrap," he said.
The idea started when his wife received a shipment of fragile items wrapped in cardboard packaging and in a cardboard box.
Mrs Hodgman said the wholly recyclable packaging had inspired them to find a way for their own products.
Purchasing a perforation machine, Ivory & Deene have been able to recycle their previously unused cardboard to create a bubble wrap alternative.
Another thing nearly ready to be rolled out is fully compostable packaging, Mr Hodgman said.
The couple said their Christian faith meant they were mindful of doing their part to protect the environment, and also said those values placed people first.
Meanwhile, the Tasmanian winners of the business awards will be announced on November 3.
Mr Hodgman said they were surprised to be named a finalist.
"We've only started putting it out there what we're doing in the realm of sustainability in the last 12 months, even six months," he said.
