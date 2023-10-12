Isabella is getting married, which means it's time to lose her teeth.
This absurd pre-marital extraction is the basis of IO Performances' new production, The Daphne Massacre, which launches next week.
Directed by Caitlyn Stirling, the play poses comparisons with extreme dieting and cosmetic surgery, and the expectation of women to conform to societal standards of beauty.
"She [Isabella] stands out and speaks her mind a fair bit and a lot people in society don't like that," Ms Stirling said.
"She's really challenging the norm of women being in their place and being a good wife... for her to go and get her teeth ripped out; she's questioning if she should do it or not."
Ms Stirling said teeth were very personal, and in today's world we were coming back to the trend of having perfect teeth to look good.
"This concept of ripping your teeth out to be a good wife, to be thin and whatnot has already happened," she said.
"We see these beauty trends swap and change all the time; at the moment we're going back to the early 2000s.
"But in the Victorian period and up to the 1930s, women were ripping their teeth out as a wedding present... when you don't have teeth, you can't eat properly, so you lose weight."
The Daphne Massacre is the first play Ms Stirling has directed, under IO Performances Inter/Outer program for emerging directors.
She said the experience had been "fantastic."
"Having actors that understand that I'm a new director has been really great too," she said.
She said audiences could expect to be questioned through some challenging themes.
"They'll be confronted but they'll have fun... they'll be taken on that journey of, where are we going to end up and what is she going to do?"
IO Performance co-artistic director Chris Jackson said it was an important play.
"Caitlyn's done a fantastic job and we can't wait for an audience to experience it," Mr Jackson said.
The Daphne Massacre premiers October 18 to 21, and tickets are available online through humanitix.
