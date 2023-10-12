Recently retired chippie Graham Houghton knows what it's like tackling the online realm after a lifetime of "steering away" from the latest tech.
Now, he wants older Tasmanians to be tooled up to improve the latest stats showing only a third of Australians aged over 55 are confident in their ability to stay up-to-date with technology changes.
Mr Houghton said he had witnessed the move online by other tradies who used phones for invoicing and other online operations.
"I tended to steer away from that because I wasn't up to speed with it," Mr Houghton said.
"And being at the end of my career anyway, I felt well I'm not going to learn to then not use it, so I didn't bother with it. And my wife, she's pretty savvy with computers."
He said they now often showed each other different scams they encountered and he's had help from his wife with his ongoing online education.
"But yeah, the older you get, the trickier it gets," he said.
"Technology is a wonderful thing, it's just going too friggin' fast."
For Get Online Week starting October 16, Mr Houghton will be volunteering alongside the Neighborhood Watch Group for an hour workshop at Blackstone Heights Christian Centre.
On Friday, October 20, the event offering digital support is one of the many nationwide gatherings.
Research, conducted by national digital inclusion charity Good Things Foundation, also found 86 per cent of Australians used the internet to pay bills or bank online, while over half use it to access government and health services.
Good Things Foundation chief executive Jess Wilson said digital skills and affordable access to the internet were not luxuries, but needed in everyday life.
"In today's world, digital skills are a 'must' not a 'nice to have'," Ms Wilson said.
Mr Houghton said online safety was "very important" for older Tasmanians.
"It's the end of their working life in retirement mode, so any money that I lose is not likely to be regenerated," he said.
"If the banks aren't gonna replace it because there's been a scam, they're going to be left with nothing.
"It's getting harder and harder ... they're getting clever with their scams."
