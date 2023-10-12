Launceston's Emma Manix-Geeves says she is excited to welcome Hobart's WBBL09 imports ahead of the upcoming season.
With the Women's National Cricket League coming to a halt for Australia's domestic Twenty20 competition, Manix-Geeves is one of many swapping her red and green Tigers outfit for the purple of Hobart.
Speaking at the All Girls Colour Blast Program clinic, the 23-year-old Riverside product said England's Bryony Smith and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail will make fine additions to the Hurricanes squad.
"I remember when I went to England, I played against Bryony Smith and she destroyed us, so I'm really excited to see her again and be on her team," Manix-Geeves said.
"And Shabs (Shabnim Ismail), I've heard some great things about her and she's one of the best bowlers in the competition.
"So I'm really excited to see her and how both of them go about their business on and off the field."
The Greater Northern Raider said their inclusions will hopefully add to a squad which is already in good harmony.
"We're lucky that a lot of our girls cross over from the Tigers to the Hurricanes," she said.
"We're a very tight-knit group and I guess the form can hopefully carry over in the bonds that we have.
"I think you can't take for granted how much that helps with cricket. So we're stoked to get into the purple now and hopefully have a good season in the T20 format."
Joining Manix-Geeves at the clinic was 27-year-old Maisy Gibson, who said her teammates were keen to build on last year's elimination final loss against Brisbane Heat.
"I think we showed that we can get to the finals last season, the first time in quite a few years, but I think we're definitely hungry to go all the way this year," Gibson said.
Having made the decision to take a break from one-day domestic cricket, Gibson said she was feeling revitalised.
"I'm really happy with the decision I made, I think I'm going to come back into this Big Bash refreshed and ready to rumble," she said.
Hobart's first game of the season is against Perth Scorchers at UTAS Stadium on Friday, October 20.
