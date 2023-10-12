House of the Week | Now transformed to its full potential

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Introducing 77 Abbott Street, a charming 1920s character home that has been transformed in to East Launceston's next stunning residence. It is period perfection combined with modern day comfort and sits proudly in our city's premiere suburb.
Shelley Spencer of Harcourts Launceston, said "they've done a stunning transformation, from the original home to what it is now."
"The quality of the renovation is high-end, and I expect buyers will be impressed with what they've done."
The renovation and extension has truly captured the epitome of indoor/outdoor living with the kitchen, dining and living area flowing beautifully out to a paved outdoor entertaining space that really is an entertainer's dream.
The kitchen renovation is exquisite with high-end finishes, including stone bench-top with waterfall edges, soft-close cabinetry, quality appliances and a divine butler's pantry. Fitted with a breakfast bar and double doors that flow through to the outdoors, the living space is drenched in sun and offers the ultimate in comfort living. The owners have a wonderful sense of design and attention to detail and there's nothing left to do with this property than move in and enjoy the luxury.
"It's truly the perfect combination of the original character features and modern comforts and style," Shelley said.
The main bedroom, with ensuite and built-in wardrobes has a gorgeous bay window that looks over the front yard and all the bedrooms are generous in size. The home can be utilised as a four-bedroom for the bigger family or three-bedroom with two living spaces, offering a versatile floor-plan.
The large fencing around the property allows for privacy and is perfect for children or pets. This low-maintenance beauty really is a dream.
Features of the home include reverse cycle, woodfire and transfer system, tastefully updated bathrooms, and neutral colour palate throughout. The extension to the property included the installation of a triple-car garage that also has a large workshop attached. There is also a complete new roof, insulation, plastering and electrical.
"The location is right in the heart of our city's premier suburb, and is very close to the city, the hospital, schools, shops and other amenities that will definitely appeal to the market," Shelley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.