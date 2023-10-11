BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Built in 2018, this architectural gem offers a fantastic floor plan, perfect for the modern family, that blends comfort, functionality, and style. With a harmonious combination of indoor and outdoor spaces, this residence offers the ideal setting for both relaxation and entertaining. What sets this home apart is the inclusion of an internal lift, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all family members.
On the upper level, the heart of the home comes alive with an open-concept layout, including the main living and dining areas, and the entertainer's kitchen, equipped with Miele appliances and sleek finishes.
Enjoy the elevated outdoor area, an ideal space for gatherings offering plenty of light whilst being private and sheltered. The upper level is home to the main bedroom with a spacious ensuite, a separate powder room and a fourth bedroom. Downstairs, or via your internal lift, the ground floor retreat features two double bedrooms, a well-appointed family bathroom with contemporary fixtures, and a versatile second living room that can effortlessly transform into a home office. From here, you can access a second private deck for outdoor relaxation.
Nestled in a peaceful neighbourhood and conveniently located near quality schools, parks, shopping, and dining options, this residence is the pinnacle of contemporary living.
