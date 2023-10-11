Enjoy the elevated outdoor area, an ideal space for gatherings offering plenty of light whilst being private and sheltered. The upper level is home to the main bedroom with a spacious ensuite, a separate powder room and a fourth bedroom. Downstairs, or via your internal lift, the ground floor retreat features two double bedrooms, a well-appointed family bathroom with contemporary fixtures, and a versatile second living room that can effortlessly transform into a home office. From here, you can access a second private deck for outdoor relaxation.