A self-described "interest butterfly", Jon Addison has his fingers dipped into everything from medieval music, Ancient Rome, maritime history and bicycles.
It's possibly the perfect trait for the QVMAG senior curator, who's dedicated his career to understanding the magnitude of human experience that our museums capture.
"I find almost everything and everyone fascinating which is, I suppose, why I went into the job I did because I get to get passionate about almost anything I'm researching," Mr Addison said.
He lists his big passions as history, music and the outdoors and says the great thing about his job is getting to combine them sometimes.
Mr Addison, originally from South Australia, moved to Launceston fifteen years ago when he was offered the job as a curator at QVMAG. Before he'd worked in museums in Western Australia and the United Kingdom.
One of the most significant things that the public doesn't understand about museums was the amount of work that goes on in the background and how busy museum staff were, he said.
Visitors to the museum might not appreciate the length of time museum staff spend making sure their research is accurate and time spent on caring for the collection.
Running a museum's storage is bit like a large shop's warehousing system except the objects are more delicate and have specific storage conditions.
It's also a profession that's highly romanticised he says, and has been shaped by pop culture stereotypes from Indiana Jones and Hustle portraying the curator primarily as an academic.
"There's a perception that we spend our time kind of either doing esoteric research or burying ourselves in stores with the interesting objects. And we do, do that."
"But we do that around a whole lot of admin checks, balances, everything else, just like any other modern workplace."
Museums were also in a continuous state of flux, he said.
"They have to be because if they're not, they become irrelevant," he said.
"One of the really, really big things is that they really, really need to be seen as places that represent everyone, not just the wealthy white elites.
"They've got to be places that are open, places of discussion, rather than just store houses of knowledge. They have to be places where people feel they can actually debate, that we can push some boundaries. And that's where museums really, really need to head.
"I still see them as being incredibly relevant as places that are going to continue to collect and to represent the way that society and the community is changing."
Mr Addison said that his current career was a combination of luck and perseverance but is concerned about what impact the devaluing of the humanities will have on future generations of curators.
The decline of the humanities is "a bit of a tragedy," he said.
While the humanities don't train you for a particular career, what they do is train your brain to think and "to think critically".
"And that's the real value of those kinds of degrees," he said.
"My big worry about it is actually the people who are going into it, because the more it costs you to do this, the less people from a lower socio-economic background are going to do it.
"Which means that it could lead to museums going back to being ivory towers of wealth and privilege because the only people who can afford to actually get that kind of education are the people who come from that background.
"I don't come from a privileged background. And I think it's very, very important to represent everybody, not just the people who come from a privileged background."
