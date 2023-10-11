The Examiner
National child speech pathology research project underway

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated October 12 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:40am
It is unclear why language difficulties are linked to mental health issues.
University of Tasmania speech pathology researchers will be involved in a new national project to identify social and non-medical factors that influence mental health and language difficulties in children, funded by $1 million from the federal government.

