Close to a million dollars will be spent to upgrade and renew footpaths across Launceston over the next 12 months.
The City of Launceston Council is rolling out $800,000 for the project with works already underway in some suburbs.
In total 41 sections of footpaths will be upgraded in areas including Kings Meadows, South Launceston, Newnham, Trevallyn, Summerhill, Mowbray, Prospect and Newstead.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood asked motorists and pedestrians to obey any signs which may be in place while works are carried out.
"The work we're undertaking will ensure our footpaths remain fit for purpose into the future, and will also result in accessibility improvements in high pedestrian traffic areas like bus stops," Cr Garwood said.
"Where possible we're also widening footpaths to provide more space for pedestrians and cyclists."
The funding is part of the council's annual budget's capital works program for 2023-24.
Work is planned to improve sections of footpaths on the following roads:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.