Australian basketball icon and former WNBA point guard Michele Timms has noticed vast improvement in Tasmania's junior basketballers on the national stage.
The three-time Olympian, who led Australia to its first Olympic medal (bronze) in 1996, took clinics at Elphin Sports Centre on Friday.
It came after four-time Olympic medal-winner Lauren Jackson hosted a Launceston clinic last week.
"The juniors are getting better, you look at the results at nationals and Tassie is fighting for top-four positioning now," Timms said.
"I know that the junior development is thriving and obviously (Tassie) has a place in the WNBL history having had a team here."
The 58-year-old went on to say it was exciting what the JackJumpers had achieved in the NBL.
"I love your coach (Scott Roth) and I love the style of game you guys play so I'm a bit of a fan of the JackJumpers as well."
While Timms has never lived in Tasmania, she has visited the Apple Isle to see friends such as Tom and Robyn Maher.
Tom coached the Hobart Tassie Devils in the 1990s while Robyn played for the Hobart Islanders, helping them win their one and only WNBL title in 1991.
Like Jackson, Timms is supportive of Tasmania getting its own WNBL team to make it a truly national competition.
"It has been here but it would be terrific if they could get a team back here," she said.
"You've got the pathway already, you've got all the infrastructure, it would be great."
Court shortages have long been an issue for Launceston Basketball Association and Timms gave an interesting take.
"That's a thing in Melbourne that was really a turning point for us," she said.
"Stadiums started to pop up because the demand is huge and I know the demand here is massive.
"If the council could help fund or if you could get some government funding to try and build more venues that might also help in trying to keep kids interested and playing longer.
"Because they'll be able to come and use a court when they want. That's the advantage we have in Melbourne, you can go and hire a court for five dollars an hour or something at any venue you want to."
LBA president Craig Gibson highlighted the current predicament.
"We've got a massive interest in the game ... and we're about to kick-off a competition that has 12-year-olds playing until 9.40pm and that's driven by our courts and not having enough with the correct equipment to be able to play a high-level basketball game," he said.
Gibson added there needed to be investment now rather then in two or three years.
"In three or four years' time (AFL) football is in, that becomes the new thing and there will be a draw towards that I'm sure," he said.
More than 200 girls attended the two days of She Hoops clinics in the past fortnight.
The Basketball Australia program, which started one year ago, was created to empower women in basketball through visible pathways, mentoring, connection, insights, participation and education.
It was thrill for them to meet Jackson, who was Australia's flag bearer at the 2012 London Olympics, and Timms who was the first Australian woman to play professionally overseas.
