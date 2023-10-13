The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Australian basketball legend Michele Timms bounces into Launceston

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 13 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic silver-medallist Michele Timms with players and coaches during a clinic at Elphin Sports Centre on Friday. Pictures by Craig George
Olympic silver-medallist Michele Timms with players and coaches during a clinic at Elphin Sports Centre on Friday. Pictures by Craig George

Australian basketball icon and former WNBA point guard Michele Timms has noticed vast improvement in Tasmania's junior basketballers on the national stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.