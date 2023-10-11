Truck crash brings powerlines down, closes Golconda Road, Lebrina

Emergency services are attending an incident on Golconda Road, Lebrina, where a truck has brought down power lines.
The incident has closed Golconda Road between Bacala Road and Tunnel Road Motorists can divert via Bacala Road and Tunnel Road.
Police said both lanes are blocked, and are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Delays can be expected whilst he downed power lines are repaired.
More to come.
