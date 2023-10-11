The Examiner
Truck accident brings powerlines down, closes Golcondo Road, Lebrina

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 12 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:44am
Police are on scene with other emergency services at the site. Picture by Paul Scambler
Emergency services are attending an incident on Golcondo Road, Lebrina, where a truck has brought down power lines.

