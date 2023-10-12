The site of a much-loved Launceston bookshop has returned to market in a new colour.
The former Fullers Bookshop, at 93 St John Street, has been listed for sale following a years-long makeover.
Externally, the two-storey heritage building has undergone a crisp bright pink repaint.
Inside, the top floor has been converted into two apartments.
The ground floor has been listed for sale as a retail or service space, and is expected to fetch about $750,000.
"It has all been repainted externally and the facade looks quite beautiful," Humphreys Real Estate's Ben Humphreys said.
"It's got a central business district zoning so it's pretty open what you can do with it."
The building still holds some signs of its former use.
Fullers Bookshop occupied 93 St John Street for about 14 years from the early 2000s, before its closure in 2016 kickstarted a rollercoaster few years for Launceston's bookstore scene.
Launceston's flagship bookstore Birchalls - then the oldest book shop in Australia - closed in early 2017.
Stories Bookshop, which shut its Cimitiere Street store in 2012, returned to St John Street in 2017 but closed soon after.
Collins Booksellers took over Fullers' building and role as 'ABC centre' in 2016, but shut in 2019.
The ground floor has not been occupied since.
With the ever-popular Petrarch's and its Brisbane Street neighbour Quixotic Books close by, Launcestonians hoping for a new bookshop at the site may be disappointed.
But the building's next chapter might be something just as exciting.
"I think this is quite a unique opportunity for someone to secure their own footprint around that size in the CBD," Mr Humphreys said.
"It would suit an investor, probably targeting a tenant, but I think it's a good opportunity for an owner-occupier too.
"A lot of the stuff in the CBD is held by investors ... it's very difficult for an owner-occupier wanting something around that size in a central location."
