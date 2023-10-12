A 45-year-old man who punched a man eleven times in broad daylight in Frederick Street has been given a chance to continue his rehabilitation.
Cameron Robert Bowerman of Deloraine pleaded guilty to a count of common assault about 1.55pm on April 2, 2023.
In August Bowerman was placed on a community correction order after pleading guilty to drug and traffic charges and the court heard he was faring well on the order.
Later that month a 21-year-old man was sentenced for an attack on Bowerman in 2021 in which he was bashed and shot at.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said Bowerman and Brodie Costelloe, who had purchased beer, were sitting against a wall outside the City Mission when a short verbal exchange took place.
"The defendant got to his feet and struck the complainant to the face causing him to fall to the side," Ms Woodgate said.
'He held the complainant down and struck him about 11 times to the side of the face."
The complainant left the scene.
After the assault Bowerman went into the City Mission and an ambulance was called and Mr Costelloe was taken to the LGH for treatment
He suffered cuts across his face a bruise to the right eye and swelling around the face.
Ms Woodgate said the assault was made worse by the fact it happened in a public place when a large volume of traffic was using Frederick street.
The court heard that the complainant did not want to make a complaint.
When arrested Bowerman told police that he met the complainant a week before when the complainant had kicked his keys away as he reached for them.
"He said he felt threatened and was afraid the complainant was going to use a beer can as weapon," Ms Woodgate said.
Defence lawyer James Oxley said Bowerman had no history of violence.
He said that Bowerman was worried when he saw the complainant after what had occurred previously.
Mr Oxley said Bowerman realised that what he did was not required in the circumstances and realised he had made a major mistake and asked City Mission to call for the ambulance.
"It was a serious matter given where it was and the number of blows," he said.
He said Bowerman was homeless at the time but his personal circumstances had improved with housing at Deloraine and supervision under the community correction order.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said it was a heavy-handed response to a misperception about what was going to take place.
"It was a serious assault and very unpleasant to witness," she said.
"It's hard to know where to put this in terms of sentencing but you have no history of violence."
She convicted Bowerman of common assault and fined him $800.
