JackJumpers centre Will Magnay is on track to participate in five-on-five drills next week, according to coach Scott Roth.
It comes as the Jackies have made a promising start to their NBL season with a 2-1 win-loss record.
They host Illawarra Hawks at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Thursday night after defeating Sydney Kings 80-72 and Melbourne United 80-75 last weekend.
"Next week I would anticipate (Magnay) will hopefully be with us for five-on-five," Roth said.
"He's doing individual work and moving quite well.
"We'll see how he's goes over the next two or three weeks and have another re-evaluation for him."
Import Marcus Lee was also a talking point during this week's press conference after getting into foul trouble against the Kings and United.
"He has no choice to be quite honest with you," Roth said.
"He does it (reduces fouls) or he sits on the bench."
Roth said the 211-centimetre centre was productive in his minutes against United before highlighting his teammates Fabijan Krslovic and Jarred Bairstow were also quality talls.
"Marcus will play the minutes he deserves on the floor and we expect him to be better as he moves forward but we have other guys who are capable," he said.
Otherwise Roth described Thursday night's game as dangerous and tough and spoke of the importance of banking early wins.
"Winning at home is really the key to success of getting to where you need to go," he said.
"The last two years, we've been okay at home but not great and we've been a little bit better on the road."
He said the season's opening month was about striving to play consistent basketball and that his group would have to lock-in and be resilient for the next month.
He said there were going to be upsets, teams losing at home and winning streaks.
He spoke of the Hawks' contrasting style and how they were among the highest-scoring teams in the league.
"They play at a tremendous pace, they're probably even faster than the Kings, they've got multiple guards that can do some damage and (Sam) Froling has always been a problem for us with his size," he said.
Last season's club most valuable player Milton Doyle has led the way in the early games with 25, 21 and 18 points.
Roth said the JackJumpers had worked on their spacing around the floor and opening shooting options around Doyle.
Thursday night's game is at 7.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.