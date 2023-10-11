Pistol shooter Bailey Groves has hit a significant target as a field of Tasmanians set their sights on the Paris Olympics.
The 26-year-old Launceston marksman has been named among Shooting Australia's 61-strong team for the Oceania Championships to be held in Brisbane from October 30.
The continent's premier shooting event for the year will provide opportunities for athletes to win Olympic quota places for their national federation across the pistol, rifle and shotgun disciplines.
Groves joins Dan Repacholi and Matthew Sydes in the A-team for the men's 10-metre air pistol which will be contested at the Brisbane International Shooting Centre.
Groves won the Oceania title in 2019, securing his country a Tokyo Olympic quota by shooting 568 out of 600 before taking out the final from Repacholi.
A 2015 Examiner Junior Sports Award winner and former Evandale Primary School and Australian Maritime College student who now lives in Western Australia, Groves is a multiple national shooting champion who is all-too familiar with this scenario having come close to selection for the 2020 Olympics and 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Although next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Paris, the shooting events will be at the French National Shooting Centre 270 kilometres away in Chateauroux.
Groves is among a flock of talented Tasmanians from a wide range of sports on the Paris Olympic radar.
More than 30 sports men and women from the state retain hopes of making it to the French capital.
Dual Olympic freestyle swimming champion Ariarne Titmus is among the strongest contenders along with hockey players Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz, cyclists Georgia Baker, Josh Duffy and Sam Fox, rowers Sarah Hawe and Henry Youl and runners Stewart McSweyn, Jacob Despard and Jack Hale.
A total of 11 Tasmanians competed at the 2020 Olympic Games (held a year late) while 16 represented their country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.