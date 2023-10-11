Northern Tasmanian workers who have battled insecure hours and unjust paying conditions have called for the swift implementation of a bill to significantly amend the Fair Work Act.
Among other changes, the proposed federal bill would make deliberately underpaying staff a criminal offence and introduce minimum standards for gig workers.
Speaking to media ahead of a senate inquiry hearing in Launceston, Sarah, a flight attendant, said the new legislation would "mean the world".
"I've been employed as cabin crew for eight years by an outsourced company," she said.
"Eighty per cent of my onshore colleagues are also outsourced to a company owned by the original company.
"I was so disillusioned and disheartened when I found out accidentally at work, four months in, that my airline found me through outsourcing.
"For my colleagues, it's not same job, same pay - it's same uniform, half pay."
Peter, of Devonport, said he had been serving the same company for nearly 15 years as a casual worker.
"I should [have been] permanent years ago," he said.
"By closing these loopholes, I get a permanent job and I can actually plan my life.
"I can have organised holidays, sick leave and all the benefits that all other full-time employees are given."
The 'Closing Loopholes' bill has attracted criticism from employer groups, with Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox recently telling an inquiry the new legislation would "stifle innovation" and discourage investment.
Last month, Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council chief executive Ray Mostogl said the bill would place extra burdens on the 99 per cent of employers who are already doing the right thing.
"There are already mechanisms to punish them and to catch them out ... so putting in even bigger punishments isn't going to change behaviour," he said.
Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil said the "essential and urgent" change would help prevent wage theft and keep workers from being exploited in casual roles.
"We support casual workers - if a job is genuinely casual and a worker wants to stay casual of course they should be able to, but too many workers now and being treated like casual when their job becomes a permanent job," Ms O'Neil said.
"What that means is that you don't get any sort of access to paid sick leave, if your children are sick or if you're sick you don't ever get to plan a holiday with annual leave entitlements and your job is less secure.
"We've seen companies game the system - companies like QANTAS and BHP that have deliberately restructured their businesses so instead of paying workers the agreed rate of pay and conditions, they employ workers under another business they might own at a lower set of paying conditions.
"We want to see that loophole closed."
