Legal experts respond to 'misleading' Voice to Parliament content

Tasmanian legal experts hit out at false referendum claims

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated October 11 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:22pm
A coalition of Tasmanian legal experts, including two former state solicitor-generals and former Tasmanian governor Kate Warner, have sought to clarify misrepresentations over the legislative power a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament would yield.

