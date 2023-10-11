Better deals, online sales and cost of living pressures might be responsible for Tasmanians getting the most parcels delivered out of any state or territory in the country, according to data from Australia Post.
Tasmanians received the most parcel deliveries per household in the first quarter of this financial year because shoppers are heading online to take advantage of sales and better deals, according Australia Post's online shopping report.
"With increasing cost-of-living pressures, Aussies are being more savvy with their money," Australia Post's executive general manager Gary Starr said.
"[This] is why we've seen shopping purchases stay steady for most of this quarter with upticks driven by key sales days."
Tasmania also saw a 4.2 per cent year on year growth in the number of online purchases.
Australia Post Tasmanian Operations Manager said "Tasmanians shopped the most at online marketplaces, hunting for bargains and spreading their money across several stores."
"They also shopped the most for footwear and beauty."
Online shopping has become an integral part of business with even small businesses embracing the opportunities that the internet brings.
Business owner Nicole Graham, who formerly ran an Emergency ID business from Campbell Town, said that online shopping was particularly suited to businesses with niche markets.
In addition to being cheaper to run, Mrs Graham found that she was able to reach a wide audience.
"We used to send ours all over the world, and yet we were in rural Campbell Town, Tasmania, which would have been unheard of, if it wasn't for online shopping."
The pandemic changed a lot of people's online shopping habits "because they were forced to shop online which was very beneficial for online businesses", Mrs Graham said.
In the 18 years that she ran her business, Mrs Graham said that older shoppers were generally very wary of shopping online, were scared of scams and didn't believe that online businesses were "real".
"Real businesses in their minds had shop fronts," she said.
"We used to get a lot of phone calls before people would even shop online just to really check that we were a real business and an Australian business."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer William Cassidy said more local retailers had embraced a 'clicks and mortar' approach for their business.
"New technologies, particularly cloud-based POS systems have made the process of setting up and managing online shopping channels easier," he said.
"However, it is still a heavy time commitment.
"Launceston has a strong reputation for being a city of innovation. More and more businesses have or are moving to e-commerce solutions both for sales and supplies. And online ordering for supplies has increased in popularity. "
The Australia Post report predicts Black Friday sales will be particularly popular this year for the following items:
