The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australia Post report shows Tasmania gets most deliveries per household

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 12 2023 - 8:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Post office on the corner of St John Street and Cameron Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Post office on the corner of St John Street and Cameron Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Better deals, online sales and cost of living pressures might be responsible for Tasmanians getting the most parcels delivered out of any state or territory in the country, according to data from Australia Post.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.