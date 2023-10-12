Plummeting sheep prices may force farmers to make "fairly drastic decisions", Tasmanian farmers say.
Oversupply and dry conditions have seen lamb saleyard prices drop by about 50 per cent in 12 months.
Dry paddocks brought on by El Nino have forced some farmers to offload their produce as many as four months ahead of schedule, which is "compounding problems" in the saleyard.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer said lesser quality stock, such as older rams, were selling for as little as $20 a head in the saleyards.
Transport costs to the mainland - where the majority of Tasmanian sheep are slaughtered - also works out at about $20 a head.
"If sheep start becoming worth less than that $20 a head farmers are then going to have to start making [tough decisions]," Mr Sauer said.
"One of the alternatives is to shoot sheep.
"You may well be $20 out of pocket for each animal and you can't keep them at home because you've got no feed because we're coming into a dry season.
"Let's just hope that doesn't happen too much. We're coming into a time where some fairly drastic decisions are going to have to be made."
Third-generation farmer Tim Wallace runs a composite flock of primeline ewes from Blackwood Creek, near Cressy.
Mr Wallace said plummeting lamb prices and poor conditions were particularly tough on farmers in light of growing power and fertiliser prices.
He said the drop-off was "amazing" considering lambs were selling at near-record prices just three years ago.
"We've had a few wet years and everyone's built up supply, now we've come into a dry season and there's a heap of supply coming on the markets and all the processors are squeezing us," he said.
"Especially with a lot of people who bought expensive water from some of these irrigation schemes plus have expensive pumping costs, the viability's going to be pretty marginal.
"We must be nearly at the bottom because it can't go any lower."
Nevertheless, there is some good news on the horizon for farmers.
"All the indications are this isn't long term," Mr Wallace said.
"Everything I've read is that once we get past 2024 everything's going to pick up again.
"That's all well and good, but if you're looking at a lot of thin stock with expensive grain and expensive water, that's a long time to get there."
