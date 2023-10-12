If a NO vote wins in the referendum, it won't be PM Anthony Albanese's fault. It won't even be opposition leader Peter Dutton's fault. However, many will look to blame one of the two.
Yes, Mr Albanese could have explained the reason for a YES vote more clearly from the beginning and forcefully rallied against negative and false claims. Yes, Mr Dutton could and should have been more truthful with his claims and not sought to cause division and blatant political point-scoring with his NO advocacy. But, the decision to vote majority NO, if that is how the vote lands on October 14, will be due to the voters.
Voting is not just an obligation and a right. It is also a privilege. This privilege comes with a responsibility to exercise that power thoughtfully.
In democratic societies, informed voters play a crucial role in making decisions that reflect the people's collective will, and this requires a well-informed citizenry that actively participates in the democratic process.
Democracy thrives when individuals take their voting rights seriously and approach the voting process with a sense of responsibility and a commitment to understanding the issues.
As voters, we are all responsible for being informed before we vote. Many people seem to have a 'don't know, don't really care' attitude with this referendum. Polling tells us many will decide how they'll vote the day they vote. The 'don't know, vote no' slogan is infuriating for those of us who are engaged voters. It sends a message that seems to be broadly accepted by our community that it is acceptable to be ignorant. If you vote on anything without being fully informed, that is on you. Large swathes of the electorate appear ill-informed on the Voice to Parliament.
Case in point: I get many letters regarding the false claim that taxpayers paid for the 'yes' campaign and not the 'no' campaign. I have received hundreds of letters from voters saying they'll vote no because this is unfair and 'how dare the PM spend our money only on the yes campaign'. This claim, to put it mildly, is simply bulldust! It is false.
No public funds have been allocated to the 'yes' or 'no' campaigns. The law prevents the government from spending any money in favour or against any referendum proposal. Section 11(4) of the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Act 1984 strictly prohibits expenditure supporting the 'yes' or 'no' campaigns. So, If you vote NO because you believe this, you sadly are voting on a false pretence.
At some point, all the ranters and ravers from both sides of the debate must recognise that voters have the final say. If you vote, having read the Uluru statement, understood the question asked and listened to advice from constitutional lawyers, then that's your choice and right. If you choose to vote without knowing all the facts or to believe easily debunked lies, then that's your choice and right.
Yes or no, your vote matters and whatever the outcome when the sun rises on October 15, that's on all of us.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
