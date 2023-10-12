As voters, we are all responsible for being informed before we vote. Many people seem to have a 'don't know, don't really care' attitude with this referendum. Polling tells us many will decide how they'll vote the day they vote. The 'don't know, vote no' slogan is infuriating for those of us who are engaged voters. It sends a message that seems to be broadly accepted by our community that it is acceptable to be ignorant. If you vote on anything without being fully informed, that is on you. Large swathes of the electorate appear ill-informed on the Voice to Parliament.