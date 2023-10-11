Northern sneakerheads will soon be able to travel to Hobart for their fill at JD Sports, and there's hope it is just the start of a Tasmanian venture for the global retailer.
The first Tasmanian store is set to open on Thursday, October 19 in Hobart's Elizabeth Street Mall.
JD Sports Australia and New Zealand managing director Aaron Faraguna said the opening follows six years of increasing demand from Tasmanian sportswear fans.
"We're excited to bring our JD Sports retail experience to Hobart - the first physical store for us in Tasmania and part of our ongoing strategic expansion across the Australian Market," Mr Faraguna said.
"We're also keen on welcoming an additional 70 new Tassie team members to our ever-growing JD family."
He said there was a plan to continue a "fast paced" expansion throughout Australia over the next three years.
"And we're confident that we will connect with the Tasmania consumer in a really positive way so Launceston may be an option," he said.
READ MORE: Trails set out to provide wild west showcase
While Launceston misses out this time around on JD Sport, work is underway for another sports retail giant Rebel Sport to open its first Northern Tasmania store.
Additionally, Intersport Launceston is undergoing renovations to be the first Australian franchise with a new Swiss-designed look.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.