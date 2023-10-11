A team to improve communications between patients and outpatient clinics statewide is working, the state government says a year on from the establishment of the Outpatient Central Services team.
The number of outpatient appointments has grown by an extra 10,000 a month since 2014, while the number of unattended appointments has reduced.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said those statistics showed healthcare was being delivered faster to Tasmanians.
It is part of the government's four-year strategy to shorten wait times, improve communication and modernise and streamline service delivery with $26 million put towards it.
"As part of this, a new Outpatient Central Services team was established to improve communications between patients and outpatient clinics statewide," Mr Barnett said.
"This initiative has been highly successful and is helping to improve patient experience and health outcomes."
He said their work supported frontline health workers focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks.
The Outpatient Central Services team aligns with the digital eReferrals program, he said, which has also been implemented statewide.
General Practitioners can send an eReferral for an outpatient appointment, where it is triaged and processed online. The Outpatient Central Team registered referrals and ensures they are promptly followed up.
