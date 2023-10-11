The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tackling Tasmania's hospital wait times with outpatient services team

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
October 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A team to improve communications between patients and outpatient clinics statewide is working, the state government says a year on from the establishment of the Outpatient Central Services team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.