Seniors Week 2023 promises to be jam-packed week of fun activities, informative events, artistic workshops and health sessions.
Senior residents of Launceston are encouraged to make the most of Seniors Week 2023 between by taking advantage of all the activities on offer between Monday October 16 and Sunday October 22.
The City of Launceston has a number of fun activities in COTA Tasmania's full program of events for older Tasmanians.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood encouraged older Tasmanians to dive into Seniors Week.
"The City of Launceston has pulled together a bumper program of activities for Seniors Week 2023, which this year carries the theme 'Celebrate'," Cr Garwood said.
"It's a great opportunity for older Northern Tasmanians to discover some new activities, meet new people and have a lot of fun."
Program highlights include:
"There is an absolute smorgasbord of activities for Seniors Week 2023 in Northern Tasmania, and I encourage people to make the most of it," Mayor Garwood said.
"We think the free aquafit class at the City of Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre will be particularly popular, as it's a great way to maintain physical activity and make new friends."
For Seniors Week 2023 program details, visit the City of Launceston website.
