The Launceston Royal Show returns for it's 150th celebration on Thursday, bringing back long-standing family favourites of cute animals, live music and all things agriculture.
Show president Emily Bonar said preparations were looking "absolutely brilliant".
"I've got machinery and vintage machinery turning up, the show rides are all set up, the flags are waving and it's just brilliant," Ms Bonar said.
Ms Bonar told The Examiner in September the show welcomed around 10,000 punters through the gates last year, and expected 15,000 this year, if not more.
She said they've had more interest in this year's show than in previous years.
"I don't know whether that's because people are moving on from COVID and they're now getting out and about; there's a really good vibe about this show," she said.
"The amount of traders we've had ring up just this week and ask if there were still spots available; it's just fantastic."
The show moved out of Launceston in 2021 to Quercus Park in Carrick, a decision Ms Bonar said has had a positive effect on the show.
"The site's a lot easier to deal with and and it's more user friendly," Ms Bonar said.
"The land of the site didn't work before whereas now, the streets are all set up and it's just it's so much easier to lay it out so everyone knows where they're going.
"It flows so much better."
The Royal Launceston Show opens Thursday October 12, and runs until October 14, with tickets available online.
