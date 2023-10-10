Bagdad trainer Hannah Pearce tasted success at Mowbray on Tuesday with Slower Than Pop storming home to register an impressive and memorable victory.
Pearce has joined the local training ranks and notched her first winner, when the $2.80 runner won a 5th Grade over 278 metres by 1-1/4 lengths from box 1.
The Mepunga Blazer/Fiery Woman chaser downed Dinali and Dazzling Jet in 16.04 seconds.
"It has been exciting times - I am very proud to finally have my first winner," 18-year-old Pearce said.
"When he hit the front I thought, it was going to be hard to run him down, I was getting pretty excited at the boxes because he also smashed his own PB time.
"It was quite a shock when Slower Than Pop crossed the line - hard to explain such a really great feeling."
Victory was Turbo aka Slower Than Pop's fifth start for Pearce since becoming a trainer, recording his third victory with five minor placings from 23 outings, reaching more than $10,000 in prize money.
"Slower Than Pop has been going through a few setbacks along the way, he broke a metatarsal bone which took quite a while to heal - we had to deal with a small bubble that formed on his elbow as well," she said.
Pearce's involvement within greyhound racing began at an early age, having been around her late grandfather John Pearce until a few years ago, taking the chance to get advice from the Gregory family.
Paul and Katrina Gregory helped guide Wellington Blaze to victory in a Hobart Breeders Final with Nicole Howard rearing and educating both Wellington Blaze and Slower Than Pop, before hitting the racetrack.
"When Wellington Blaze started racing, Paul and Katrina took me under their wing," Pearce added.
"Everything I have learnt so far has been thanks to them - everyone has been valuable with their time."
Pearce is thankful for the support of her parents and friends in the journey to starting as a trainer and looks forward to continuing her passion and seeing what lies ahead in the future.
"We currently have five dogs in work and six pups, by Beast Unleashed out of Dame Kirra at seven-months-old, so there's plenty to look forward to - there is some upgrades here coming which will happen in due course.
"To get my first win was great but to actually do with Slower Than Pop was really special."
