Having contributed to the return of indoor cricket in Tasmania, Dean Hawkins was looking to return to coaching a TCL side.
The experienced coach signed on with Legana in May and has been leading training since July - embarking on a long pre-season campaign.
"It was the longest pre-season I have set but it was for a purpose - to gauge the interest and sustainability," Hawkins said.
"I was hired to structure the club into an ordered system and to deliver standards which were workable and cultural so that the players could get a sense of purpose and feel that they were getting valued and learning the game."
Hawkins comes into the coaching role with the club's home base set to move in the coming seasons.
The Durhams will be moving to the Legana Primary School site, something that's been a major focus already this season.
"The club were very forthcoming in what they were trying to achieve with their relocation being at the forefront of their mind in their coach search as they needed advice and structure in order to assure the move was going to be a success with the growth of Legana exploding."
He also coaches the men's state indoor cricket side, will oversee the inaugural women's nationals campaign and is director of cricket at Scotch Oakburn College.
Hawkins is no stranger to the TCL, beginning his coaching career at Hadspen after they moved from Sidmouth and he comes to Legana after eight years of involvement at South Launceston, where he is a life member.
"There are a lot of laughs and they enjoy each other's company a lot so it's been an easy place to fit in to," he said of his new club.
"I've really enjoyed the company of some extremely amazing people who are invested in this unbelievable community cricket club."
Legana will field three men's and a women's side this season, stepping back from the four men's outfits they have delivered in the past.
Hawkins explained the decision to drop a team as they put together premier league, A-grade and B-grade line-ups.
"It was based on them struggling for the last couple of years and players getting a bit worn out having to fill-in Sundays all of the time and trying to ring up people to help the club out.
"It's been a good move because players are feeling the pressure to get to training to know that they have to perform so from what I've been told, training numbers have been remarkable compared to previous seasons.
"The club also never batted an eyelid when I made that choice because a lot of people felt like a lot of weight went off their shoulders trying to field four sides every week."
Legana have a bye as the premier league season gets under way on Saturday.
