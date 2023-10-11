Small Tasmanian businesses and their workers will be severely impacted by proposed significant changes to the Fair Work Act should they pass through parliament, the state's chief small business lobby group says.
A senate committee visited Launceston on Wednesday as part of its inquiry on a federal government bill to force changes to the act.
The bill introduces a new criminal offence for intentional wage theft and provides a pathway for casual employees to opt to become part-time or full-time employees if they believe they no longer fit the definition of a casual employee.
It will introduce added protections for workers who have been or are subjected to family or domestic violence and will introduce minimum standards for workers within the gig economy.
Tasmanian Small Business Council chairman Geoff Fader said many small businesses used casual staff due to customer demand, and as they grew, employed more full-time staff.
"This is both effective and the most efficient way to manage a business," he said.
"It is also the basis for an enterprise to survive, grow and provide further employment opportunities."
Mr Fader said to accuse small business owners of wage theft was offensive and potentially libellous.
He said the bill seemed to suggest that wage theft was widespread.
"This is unsubstantiated and misleading," Mr Fader said.
Health and Community Services Union state secretary Robbie Moore told the committee earlier in the day that the state's aged care sector workforce was largely short-staffed due to casualisation.
"And the people most affected by that are in fact the aged care residents," he said.
"For workers, they have to work under a lot of intensity and it's often not safe because of the fact that we don't have a permanent workforce."
He said the proposed new laws would give aged care workers job security as well annual leave and sick leave entitlements.
