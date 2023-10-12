The Tasmanian Cricket League is back for another season, with plenty of club and player movements across the premier league.
Western Tiers and Diggers have left the premier league from last season, with seven teams duelling it out to be the kings of the TCL.
Captain-coach: Troy Huggins
Last season: Seventh - five wins, nine losses
Ins: Added 20 new players across the club, with five or six of those set to play premier league throughout the year. Troy Huggins, Ben Stonehouse and Daniel Summers come up from Sundays.
Coach says: "We'd love to make the top four in all grades given that finals are top four in all - you'd be disappointed if you didn't make top four in premier league with only seven teams.
"It's fantastic to have so many people at training that want to play cricket and love to play cricket. It certainly helps and aids in your pre-season and through those numbers, we've been able to have three intra-club matches, which is something we haven't done for a long time."
Captain-coach: Jonty Manktelow
Last season: Grand finalists
Ins: Mark Cooper (Western Tiers), Doug Ryan, Harwinder Bhangu (both South Launceston), Nikhil Bhatkar (Launceston)
Outs: Ketan Patel, Saurav Singh, Callum Harrison, Isuru Amarawansha
Coach says: "We're pretty confident again this year, we've lost some players but the ones we've got in are all batters and last year we struggled with equal contributions with the bat.
"Doug, Nikhil and Coops are all in the top six so they'll really strengthen that up and I'm feeling really confident with our batting and bowling line-up here that we'll be up there this year and hopefully go one better and win the whole comp."
Coach: Tristan Weeks
Captain: Ethan Conway
Last season: Defeated by Evandale Panthers in preliminary final
Ins: Tristan Weeks, Stan Tyson, Alex Diprose, Glenn Ellis, Jayden Last
Outs: Liam Reynolds, Justin Reeves, Adam House, Sithara Perera
Coach says: "It's going to be challenging turning over that many players at once but I know the guys pretty well that I've brought with me so I think we will go alright.
"Expectations-wise, the sky is the limit to be honest. I haven't played in the competition before so it's a little bit unknown for me on how far we can go."
Coach: Dean Hawkins
Captain: Hayden Fenton
Last season: Sixth - five wins, nine losses
Ins: Oliver Hadley (Riverside), Alistair Worth (Diggers), Robin Uppal (mainland), Dean Hawkins (South Launceston), Ben Sharp (Perth), Jai Anderson (Evandale Panthers)
Coach says: "Legana have got a big future ahead and we just need to build a culture and a system that makes them sustainable for a big move in a town that's growing.
"I'd like to think that we could finish better than last year ... so if you're finishing fifth, you're getting close to fourth and a top-four finish would be nice."
Captain-Coach: Richard Howe
Last season: Premiers
Ins: Hammad Shah, Fazal Rabbi
Outs: Babar Khan, Fazal Nawab
Coach says: "My goals don't change too much from year-to-year, you want to aim to play finals as your first aim. Obviously having a very successful year last year, to fall short of finals would be a bit disappointing.
"We'll just aim for finals to start off with, there's no point trying to set the bar too high. A few other clubs have recruited really well in the off-season and we've kept a good core group with some guys in and out through work commitments ... and we've managed to replace what we've lost as well as a few younger guys from the Longford area."
Coach: Mat Devlin
Captain: Mason Keane
Last season: Lost to Evandale Panthers in elimination final
Ins: Zac Barwick, Matthew Walton, Alex Suitor (all returning, full-time)
Coach says: "Obviously we want to play finals and we want to go deep in finals, we've made finals in the last three years but we haven't gone deep.
"Our expectation is to get some good early wins first to set ourselves up for the back half of the year and try and consolidate for a home final and go deep into the finals. Anything less than that and we will be really disappointed with ourselves."
Coach: Drew Clark
Captain: Matthew Kerrison
Last season: Fifth - eight wins, five losses
Ins: Daniel Smith (Launceston), Sean Barry (returning), Ken Fitzgerald
Coach says: "The competition feels like it's going to be a bit more even this year with the top sides but we are expecting to push and play finals and whatever happens from there, happens from there.
"The recruits make it a more solid team and make our 11 a bit more consistent and they've played a lot of cricket so they know what they are doing a lot of the time. It's good to have more experience around the group to help a couple of our younger guys coming through."
