The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Josh Willie: Confidence in 'unstable' government must be tested

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor Elwick MLC Josh Willie confirms Labor members will test confidence in government when parliament resumes. File picture
Labor Elwick MLC Josh Willie confirms Labor members will test confidence in government when parliament resumes. File picture

Labor will move a no confidence motion in Premier Jeremy Rockliff when parliament resumes on October 17, a Labor parliamentarian has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.