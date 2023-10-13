Two weeks of indulgence, creativity, learning and most importantly food has landed with NORTH Festival.
Bite-sized events showcasing the best the North has to offer will celebrate produce, food culture and community through to October 25.
NORTH Festival will be entering its third year, and Launceston Central executive officer Amanda McEvoy said it was evident it had become a cornerstone for businesses to shine.
"With unwavering support from our business community, we're confident that the festival will continue to evolve into a highly anticipated annual tradition," Ms McEvoy said.
Central's people and promotion manager Madi Biggelaar said the festival looked beyond connecting patrons to new menu offerings to deepen the symbiotic relationship between eateries and suppliers.
"The festival serves as a testament to the innovative and community-centric approach of North Tasmania's hospitality professionals," Ms Biggelaar said.
The Examiner spoke with Grain Grocer's Jo Walsh, Earthy Eats' Laura Keith and Brisbane Street Bistro's Sarah Willis to share what the NORTH Festival experience is all about.
Three years ago, NORTH Festival first approached the Grain Grocer to collaborate with VegOut to collaborate.
"They said to us, we would really love if you guys could work together," Mrs Walsh said.
"I'm very fortunate I have a lot of businesses that I work with in the CBD.
"But to be able to work very closely with one that I'm very passionate about is very overwhelming."
And NORTH just keep inviting the pair back with this year's edition bringing a fresh element.
They will be doing a vegan and sustainable cooking demonstration, which Mrs Walsh said would showcase what VegOut can do.
"They have the most amazing imaginations those guys, they're just incredible," the business owner said.
"NORTH are mind-blowing. We get people from Hobart coming up going 'I wish we had this down our way'. Which is really cool, it's lovely to hear."
There's a passionate culture in the North, which extends to caring for one another as shopkeepers, she said.
"If someone's not doing too well, we all sort of check in with each other," Mrs Walsh said.
"And NORTH is just that extra wing I suppose that hugs and helps promote, which is beautiful and shows what we can do."
Having met celebrated author Rees Campbell two years ago at an agricultural conference, there was no better collaborator to join Earthy Eats for a wild long table dinner.
"She's amazing how much depth of knowledge she has about Tasmanian edible, native plants and herbs," Ms Keith said.
"When I met her, I thought she'd be the perfect person to collaborate with because we've got a really similar ethos, which is stainable local food and what gets more sustainable than what naturally grows in your region?"
She said NORTH Festival was putting the spotlight on our food and wine culture, and also tied in with the city's UNESCO City of Gastronomy title.
The cosy limited seated long table will be held outside of their usual hours, and has provided the opportunity to test out new ideas.
"We use it as a platform to integrate new flavours of the Tasmanian bush into our menu, and hopefully that brings a new audience and more regular customers as well," the cafe's owner-operator said.
The spring festival arrives at the "perfect time" for creativity, Ms Keith said.
"Spring is full of hope ... and everything's blooming," she said.
"It definitely inspires creativity just being part of something bigger."
Another venue serving up differently for the festival is Brisbane Street Bistro.
The modern European restaurant has taken inspiration from Oktoberfest for a long lunch indulging in house-smoked meats and German beers.
"I feel like it's a good way for people to have a look at the venue and for people to think 'you're not just a fine dining restaurant'," Miss Willis said.
"We want you to be relaxed. We can have fun, with our products and with you as well."
She said the bistro aimed to provide patrons the opportunity to be treated like family.
"We like to broaden things and get people to have new experiences with food, but in a sense that they feel like family," the restaurant owner said.
It also won't be the first time for the bistro at NORTH Festival, who last time collaborated with two businesses for Coterie, a entree, main, dessert style of dinning experience.
Miss Willis said the festival was a good opportunity to experience new things.
"It's good for Launceston and it's good for people to get out and experience new things," she said.
"And also, it's [the long table] something that we don't do, so let's mix it up a bit really."
