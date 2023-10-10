Telstra has responded to concerns raised by West Tamar Council about mobile connectivity saying it is aware of mobile challenges in Greens Beach and is investigating solutions to expand its coverage.
The issue of mobile reception in the area was raised in West Tamar's September council meeting with the mayor Christina Holmdahl saying she had been approached by people living in the area as well those outside Greens Beach about mobile service in the area.
The mayor moved a motion for the council's chief executive officer to write to Telstra and request much needed infrastructure for better mobile service to the area.
"Should Telstra not consider this work to be a priority then they are requested to explain why," Cr Holmdahl said during the September meeting.
Tasmania's Regional General Manager for Telstra Michael Patterson said the closest Telstra mobile tower is in George Town.
"However, mobile coverage in Greens Beach is predominately served by the Mt George site due to its height and increased capacity," Mr Patterson said.
"Unfortunately, a number of environmental factors affect mobile coverage, such as the type of device being used, the distance from a tower, terrain (hills and valleys), vegetation or buildings."
The Examiner put a call out on Facebook to hear from residents who'd been experiencing mobile coverage issues and received a number of responses.
One said that it wasn't just Greens Beach experiencing issues but that the entire West Tamar was "patchy."
"Internet on 3G is so poor, 4G is even worse. How is 5G going to help?," they said.
Some said Beach Crescent and Tamar Crescent were places with blackspots.
Others also listed Beaconsfield, Kelso, Birralee and Kayena where they'd also experienced bad coverage.
In the September meeting, Cr Holmdahl had heard about someone in Greens beach who had serious health issues.
The only way this person can dial an ambulance is to go up to the top of the hill to try and get an ambulance to come to Greens Beach, Cr Holmdahl said.
Mr Patterson said any calls to Triple Zero "are automatically connected to any working mobile base station in the area, regardless of carrier."
"Telstra always encourages people to take advantage of the multiple forms of connectivity available in case of outages or emergency situations, including having access to a landline, a mobile and the nbn."
Mr Patterson said regional connectivity "is not just a Telstra responsibility."
"It's a challenge that must be shared between Federal, State and Local governments and with providers such as the nbn, us and other mobile carriers."
At last month's council meeting, Cr Holmdahl said Telstra were reluctant to do anything unless the council puts up half the cost of infrastructure which would be $500,000.
"It's not a council responsibility. We couldn't consider it with the money we get from our ratepayers," Cr Holmdahl told The Examiner.
Mr Patterson said residents could improve their mobile coverage by using Wi-Fi calling.
"This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls," he said.
