Tasmania have begun their WNCL title defence with an emphatic double in Canberra, defeating ACT Meteors by six wickets.
After a 120-run win on Sunday, the Tigers were at their prolific best on Tuesday - cruising to the bonus-point victory despite losing 3-2 at the back-end of their innings.
Winning the toss and batting, the Meteors were bowled out for 147 as Tigers spinner Molly Strano led the way with 4-32.
The 31-year-old came within centimetres of a hat-trick, snaring Rebecca Carter caught at mid-off and Annie Wikman at slip before the ball to Kayla Burton fell just wide of debutant Tabatha Saville for the milestone.
Each Tasmanian bowler took a wicket, while the 43-run, eighth-wicket partnership of Olivia Porter (51) and Jannatul Sumona (21) spared the Meteors from a lower total.
It was all attack from the get-go for the Tasmanians as Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani put on 106 for the first wicket before the latter fell for 38 off 46 balls.
Lee was dismissed two overs later but she had done the damage, smacking 13 boundaries en route to 77 off 71 balls.
Spin duo Katie Mack (3-16) and debutant Chelsea Morscript (1-34) claimed late wickets but Nicola Carey and Emma Manix-Geeves (both 11 not out) got the Tigers across the line.
Tuesday's match was the last the Tigers will play until after the Women's Big Bash League, with the Hurricanes playing their first game against Perth Scorchers at UTAS Stadium next Friday.
