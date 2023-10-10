Skills shortages have been a problem across the 10 years Kate Presnell has worked in the automotive industry, and it could be down to an image problem.
Now the managing director of Kate Presnell Bodyworks, she has been around the industry all her life through her family's business.
She said there was a sense the industry was looked down upon with young people encouraged to attend university rather than pick a trade.
"There's a lot of amazing opportunities available through trades that people just aren't aware of," Ms Presnell said.
The industry was one of the many reported to have skills shortages in the PESRAC report released two years ago.
The Tasmanian government and the Tasmanian Automotive Chamber of Commerce made further progress on acting on the report's recommendations on Monday, signing an action plan.
Tasmanian Automotive Chamber of Commerce state manager Bruce McIntosh said part of the arrangement was to work closer to training providers.
He said there were short term and long term plans in place.
On Monday, Skills, Training and Workforce Development Minister Felix Ellis said the agreement would put the learner at the centre of training to help build a workforce system to meet the industry's needs.
One change needed, Ms Presnell said was to education.
"The whole framework for education needs to be changed," she said.
She said a lot of businesses had the capability to train in-house and she would like to see teachers come into the workplace.
Ms Presnell said many had told her TAFE was "not great for learning" and they "go to bludge", so it wasn't worth doing.
"We need a new approach," she said.
The role of apprentices was "vital", she said.
"I've always had apprentices on to grow my industry," Ms Presnell said.
"I think there needs to be a top down requirement to make it mandatory for businesses of a certain size to take on apprentices."
Excuses to not hire young people, such as because of poor attitudes, she said ultimately decreased the pool of employees available.
