The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Planned recreation hub puts focus on at risk youth through PCYC move

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leuca McLeod takes flight at PCYC Newstead. Picture Paul Scambler
Leuca McLeod takes flight at PCYC Newstead. Picture Paul Scambler

Launceston's PCYC has "run its course" in its current Newstead home, and will relocate to Mowbray at the completion of the Northern Suburbs Recreation Centre in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.