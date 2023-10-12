Launceston's PCYC has "run its course" in its current Newstead home, and will relocate to Mowbray at the completion of the Northern Suburbs Recreation Centre in 2025.
A Parliamentary Inquiry into the hub on Monday addressed the importance of the PCYC to the Newstead area, with concerns raised over how it would continue to help at risk youth.
Deputy chair Tania Rattray MLC raised the issue and asked if this importance would be transferred to the new Mowbray location.
"Disengaged youth might well take up the opportunity as it seems to be closer to home than perhaps the other side of town," Ms Rattray said.
Department of State Growth director of significant infrastructure Alex Barber acknowledged the PCYC provided support to disadvantaged youth in its existing facility.
"This was identified as a must have component in terms of getting approval of Mowbray, who are as you say, at the core of the landscape around it," Mr Barber said.
"A lot of those people too are volunteers, and they've been doing it all their lives."
He said Newstead many years ago was "almost identical to a Mowbray situation."
"Where you had those disadvantaged, social barriers in place has now transformed Newstead into a very affluent society around it," he said.
"I think their job in that region has run its course, and now it's an opportunity in a new setting and new ability to promote that with what this opportunity represents."
As part of the commitment to helping at risk youth, a space will be dedicated to services for disadvantaged youth, including quiet spaces to connect with counsellors.
This space also includes "anti-bullying change rooms," which will have visibility within the change rooms, but include individualised change rooms that are a single use facility.
"I think the numbers going forward will only intensify in terms of the engagement that they have, in the outreach that they can provide, to the community in front of them," Mr Barber said.
