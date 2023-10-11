'Not fair': Supermarket meat prices high despite farmer freefall

Tasmanian farmers are selling lamb for half the price they were 12 months ago, but supermarket customers aren't reaping the benefits.
Ian Sauer, president of Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association, says Tasmanians are losing out to a "grossly unfair" process.
Data from Meat and Livestock Australia shows that beef retail prices rose by 30 per cent between 2019 and 2022, while farmgate prices grew by just 13 per cent.
Famrgate lamb prices fell by 16 per cent between 2019 and 2023, but retail prices grew by 10 per cent in the same period.
"There's a very large discrepancy over time between the sale yard price and the retail price for both beef and sheep meats," Mr Sauer said.
"We think it's grossly unfair because sheep and beef prices have been on a fairly steep downward hill for some time, but the retail price is still staying up very high.
"We think this is not very good behaviour from the corporate supermarkets at all - many people are using the word that it's gouging and that it's very similar to what QANTAS and other industries have been doing."
Weather conditions and oversupply are major factors in the dramatic drop in farmgate lamb prices.
This time last year, Mr Sauer sold the last of his lambs for nearly $200 a head.
This year, the same product was selling for just over $70 a head.
"The thing the TFGA want to see in the food supply chain is equity," Mr Sauer said.
"Farmers clip the ticket, the freight companies clip the ticket, the processors clip the ticket and the supermarkets clip the ticket and we all should be making some money out of it.
"When prices go down, the consumer should take some advantage of that by getting a lower price.
"But at the moment farmers' price for livestock has basically halved but the retail price has stayed nearly just as high. It's just not fair."
Lamb costs between about $10 and $50 a kilo at Woolworths and Coles supermarkets in Tasmania.
Addressing the discrepancy between farmgate price trends and retail price trends, both supermarkets said delivering value to customers was a priority.
"The reported industry-wide average livestock prices do not reflect the actual price we pay our suppliers for premium lamb," a Woolworths spokesperson said.
"We partner directly with our suppliers to agree fair livestock prices that reflect market dynamics, as well as the high quality of their lamb.
"We know value is more important than ever to our customers, and we have reduced the price of 45 different red meat products to help our customers budgets go further, including our lamb leg roast which is now $10 per kilo - the lowest price since 2018."
A Coles spokesperson said the price of a lamb leg roast was down to $10 a kilo (from $15 in July), while 500g three-star lamb mince had dropped from $7.50 to $7 in the same period.
They said the price of beef, lamb, pork and chicken mince had dropped since March.
"We have thousands of specials each week at Coles and both beef and lamb have seen reduced prices and great value for our customers, with weekly specials each week that change," the spokesperson said.
"We know cost of living is the number one focus for our customers right now and are always looking for ways to invest in providing value."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.